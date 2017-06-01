Using Art as Tool to Ease Effects of Memory Loss

The Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Chapter is collaborating with Friendship Center Adult Day Services for Art Talks, an eight-week, early-stage support group for those who live with mild memory loss and their partners.

Art Talks, fostering memory and communication will meet 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, June 6 through July 25, (excluding July 4) at Friendship Center, 89 Eucalyptus Lane, Montecito.

Art Talks is the creative space where people affected with mild memory loss paired with their partners come together to advance memory and communication through participation in art, by offering a support system that addresses non-verbal communication strategies.

The program stimulates communication, promotes socialization, and protects against isolation. It also provides a nurturing environment where people develop skills and encouragement for achieving their optimum levels.

Space is limited to 12 people, so pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per pair, which includes art materials for all seven sessions.

To register or for more information, call 272-3900, or visit alz.org/cacentral or friendshipcentersb.org.

— Marcy Maler Oswald for Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Chapter.