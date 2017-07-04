Utility Box Beautification Project Seeks Electrifying Artwork

Area artists are encouraged to apply to beautify five traffic signal-control boxes in Santa Maria with captivating, inspired imagery. The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is looking for original artists to enhance the utility boxes.

Art with ties to the community’s social, cultural and/or historical identity will be a plus.

This call is an opportunity for creative artists to let the community see their work. Thousands of people will drive or walk by the utility boxes every day.

In addition, photographs of the boxes will be displayed on the Santa Maria websit, and in other print and electronic media sources.

“Phase 1 was such a resounding success, we are excited to start Phase 2,” said Dennis Smitherman, management analyst.

“The first five utility boxes that were painted have demonstrated the amazing talent of artists living in our area, as well as enhancing the beauty of our city," he said.

"All of the public art in Santa Maria, including the Phase 1 utility boxes, can be viewed on the city’s website,” Smitherman said.

Phase 2 boxes will be along Betteravia Road and will need to incorporate the surrounding business themes in the art designs on the boxes.

Eligibility: Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county residents. Stipend: $500, and up to $250 reimbursement for material costs. Deadline to submit application packet: 5 p.m., Friday, July 28.

Download the official Call for Artist information packet and an application and Box Art design template at http://www.cityofsantamaria.org/residents/box-art-project.



Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.