Utility Line Work To Spark Traffic Delays on Hwy. 192

A project to upgrade power lines along Highway 192 from Shepard Mesa Road to Linden Avenue will begin Wednesday, Jan. 10. The utility work will take place 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control with delays up to 10 minutes.

Work will be completed by Henkels & McCoy on behalf of Southern California Edison under a Caltrans permit. The project was postponed due to fire and is now scheduled to be complete by end of January, weather permitting, Caltrans reports.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, call the District 5 Public Affairs Unit, 549-3237, or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#sb.

— Jessica Biro for Caltrans.