Utility Pole Severed in Rollover Crash on Mesa

Driver escapes serious injury in wreck on Cliff Drive near SBCC

A driver escaped serious injury Saturday in a rollover accident on the Mesa, according to Santa Barbara police.

The accident occurred at 7:25 a.m. on Cliff Drive at Weldon Avenue, near the West Campus entrance to Santa Barbara City College, Lt. Paul McCaffrey said.

A small SUV traveling westbound on Cliff crossed over for unknown reasons and crashed into a power pole on the eastbound side of the street, he said.

The vehicle ended up on its side, but McCaffrey said the driver was able to climb out of the vehicle on his own. The motorist’s identity was not released.

The power pole was severed at its base, but remarkably remained upright after the crash, Santa Barbara fire Capt. Gary Pitney said.

Southern California Edison crews were called in to replace the utility pole.

The cause of the wreck remained under investigation.

