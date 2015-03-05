Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:56 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Vacation Rentals, Funk Zone, Housing Dominate Joint Santa Barbara Panel Discussion

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 5, 2015 | 8:45 p.m.

Members of Santa Barbara's top two panels on Thursday called for more attention to the planning in the Funk Zone, possible regulation of private-party vacation rentals and new housing for middle-income workers.

The City Council and the Planning Commission met at the David Gebhardt Room in a joint session to talk about various city planning efforts over the next five years.

The meeting was wide-ranging and free-flowing, punctuated by longtime city planner Bettie Weiss' announcement that she is retiring next week. 

"I am honored to be a part of the city's team, and leaving is a huge change in my life," Weiss said. 

After Weiss' comments, the commissioners and council members tackled an array of controversial planning matters, including what to do about the future of the city's Funk Zone.

"Good luck with the Funk Zone, that's all I am going to say about that," Mayor Helene Schneider said.

The Funk Zone near Santa Barbara's waterfront was once dominated by mostly manufacturing and industrial shops, but over time it has turned into an eclectic, vibrant community hub, rich with restaurants, wine bars and music venues.

While the area's popularity has grown, the availability of parking has not, creating conflicts between tenants and frustration among patrons. 

"When is there going to be a master plan process, a scoping of all the businesses all there?" Councilwoman Cathy Murillo said.

Planning Commissioner John Campanella said it may be too late. 

"We're trying to put the genie back in the bottle with the Funk Zone," Campanella said.  

Others were concerned about the growing trend of vacation rentals and the impact it has on neighborhoods. People from outside the area are increasingly buying Santa Barbara homes and then turning them into private vacation rentals.

In addition to neighborhood impacts, the city is also not capturing any of that potential transient occupancy tax revenue. 

"We need to have a sense of quantification," Councilman Harwood "Bendy" White. "It's a growing issue. How many vacation rentals do we have?"

Planning Commissioner Addison Thompson agreed. 

"We need to have a long-term policy on how to deal with them,"  Thompson said. "We do know where they are, at least some of them."

City Attorney Ariel Calone said there have been 19 cases of illegal vacation rentals brought to his office's attention.

"The issue is hot," he said. "There are referrals in my office right now for prosecution."

Murillo agreed that the city should look into the issue.

"We need to protect the rentals and make sure people are not just making money off our city," Murillo said. 

The panel members also expressed a desire to create more housing for middle-income workers.

"We put a lot of emphasis on helping people on the lower end of the spectrum, but where we really need to focus on is the people in the middle of the spectrum," Thompson said. 

White said the city should create housing for "the able-bodied, but not super-wealthy person who is really contributing the nuts and bolts of our city every day."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

