Put Paws Together for Low-Cost Pet Vaccine Clinic

C.A.R.E.4Paws will host a low-cost pet vaccine clinic for Santa Barbara pet owners 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Eastside Neighborhood Park, corner of Yanonali and Soledad streets.

Community members can get rabies vaccines for their dogs and cats for $5, while other vaccines, microchips, flea medication and deworming treatment cost $10.

The city of Santa Barbara will sell dog licenses, plus, low-income pet owners will have a chance to sign their dogs and cats up for a free spay/neuter surgery through C.A.R.E.4Paws.

Licenses for altered dogs are $29 per year, or $16.50 for pet owners age 65 years and up. Pet owners purchasing multi-year licenses also receive discounts.

The spay/neuter surgeries will occur at one of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ partner veterinary clinics or in its Spay Mobile, the county’s only spay/neuter clinic on wheels.

C.A.R.E.4Paws (Community Awareness, Responsibility & Education) works to reduce pet overpopulation, keep animals out of shelters and improve quality of life for pets and their families in Santa Barbara County.

The nonprofit hosts vaccine clinics countywide multiple times a year, typically for hundreds of animals at each event.

The clinics are part of the organization’s bilingual Community Outreach Program, which targets “critical” areas countywide — communities with high numbers of unaltered, unvaccinated animals —promoting caring pet ownership.

C.A.R.E.4Paws focuses most of its outreach and spay/neuter efforts on Santa Barbara’s Eastside and Westside, Lompoc, Guadalupe and Santa Maria.

“C.A.R.E.4Paws has made a big dent in our county’s pet overpopulation problem and, even more importantly, has helped changed mentalities around pet ownership,” says Carlos Abitia, co-founder and Community Outreach & Youth Program director.

“We work closely with pet owners in need and provide access to affordable, accessible services. This way you avoid the birth of countless unwanted litters of kittens and puppies, many of which would likely end up in a shelter,” he said.

The Santa Barbara Police Department and city Animal Control are sponsoring dozens of spay/neuter surgeries of city dogs and cats in need with a $4,000 grant to C.A.R.E.4Paws.

“The Santa Barbara Police Department is pleased to partner with C.A.R.E.4Paws and support this event,” says Aaron Baker, administrative services lieutenant with the SBPD.

“This is a partnership that the Police Department is proud of and we look forward to a very successful clinic,” he said.

Other supporters of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Community Outreach and Spay/Neuter Programs include Roy & Ida Eagle Foundation, Chrissie’s Fund, Santa Barbara Humane Society, Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, and Companion Animal Placement Assistance.

For more details, visit care4paws.org or contact C.A.R.E.4Paws at 968-2273 or [email protected]

— Rosalie Skefich for C.A.R.E.4PAWS.