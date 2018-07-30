Vaccines Give Kids Good Shot At Healthy School Year

Back-to-school season is an ideal time to ensure children are up to date on their vaccines.

To emphasize the importance of immunizations for people of all ages and make sure students are protected with the necessary vaccines as they return to school, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is recognizing August as National Immunization Awareness Month.

“Getting children and adolescents all of the vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control is one of the most important things parents can do to protect their children from serious diseases,” said Dr. Charity Dean, health officer of Santa Barbara County.

“If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to check with your child’s doctor to find out what vaccines your child needs,” she said.

California law requires students to receive certain immunizations to attend public and private elementary and secondary schools, as well as licensed child care centers.

Schools and licensed child care centers are required to enforce immunization requirements, maintain immunization records of all children enrolled, and report student immunization status to the California Department of Public Health.

For more information about school immunization requirements, visit the Shots for School website www.shotsforschool.org, contact your child’s physician, school nurse or the Public Health Department Immunization Program at www.sbcphd.org/iz.

— Doug Metz for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.