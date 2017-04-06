VADA Art Exhibit Draws on Works From 200 Students

Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy (VADA) will present the 17th annual VADA Spring Art Show 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St. The public reception will include appetizers and beverages.

Artworks also will be on view 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, during the Farmer’s Market, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

The exhibit will feature original art and design projects from more than 200 VADA students. Artwork mediums include oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings; drawings; digital illustrations; designs and photography; prints; architectural models and sculptures.

There also will be examples of art integration projects from VADA’s academic English, history and science classes.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Brandi Rose Lentini, 18, a VADA senior, who will perform a mix of Reggae, blues, jazz, rock, and pop, as well as her original songs. She has been endorsed by Daisy Rock Guitars since she was 12 years old.

Rose performs at a variety of venues, fairs and festivals up and down the California Coast, and has opened for Peter Frampton, Foreigner and Don Henley. Rose was among the top 10 finalists in Santa Barbara’s Teen Star singing competition.

She said she loves to be a positive influence in her community and is involved in numerous nonprofit organizations, including Peacebuilders, No Kid Hungry, Every 15 Minutes, What is Love, and Notes for Notes.

VADA integrates academic coursework with project-based, career-focused art and design instruction. VADA is a California Partnership Academy funded in by the California Department of Education, Santa Barbara Unified School District, and the nonprofit Friends of VADA.

For more on VADA, visit http://www.vadasbhs.org.

The Community Arts Workshop provides affordable workspace to Santa Barbara artists to create, build, perform, teach, and engage the community.

Leased by the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative as part of a City and County Regional Arts Master Plan initiative, and currently under renovation, CAW’s completed space will include gallery, rehearsal, training and performance space, shop fabrication, and a center for collaboration.

For more information, visit http://www.sbcaw.org.

— Claire Pendergast for VADA.