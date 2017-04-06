Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:43 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

VADA Art Exhibit Draws on Works From 200 Students

By Claire Pendergast for VADA | April 6, 2017 | 11:28 a.m.

Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy (VADA) will present the 17th annual VADA Spring Art Show 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St. The public reception will include appetizers and beverages.

Artworks also will be on view 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, during the Farmer’s Market, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

The exhibit will feature original art and design projects from more than 200 VADA students. Artwork mediums include oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings; drawings; digital illustrations; designs and photography; prints; architectural models and sculptures.

There also will be examples of art integration projects from VADA’s academic English, history and science classes.

Brandi Rose Lentini Click to view larger
Brandi Rose Lentini

Musical entertainment will be provided by Brandi Rose Lentini, 18, a VADA senior, who will perform a mix of Reggae, blues, jazz, rock, and pop, as well as her original songs. She has been endorsed by Daisy Rock Guitars since she was 12 years old.

Rose performs at a variety of venues, fairs and festivals up and down the California Coast, and has opened for Peter Frampton, Foreigner and Don Henley. Rose was among the top 10 finalists in Santa Barbara’s Teen Star singing competition.

She said she loves to be a positive influence in her community and is involved in numerous nonprofit organizations, including Peacebuilders, No Kid Hungry, Every 15 Minutes, What is Love, and Notes for Notes.

VADA integrates academic coursework with project-based, career-focused art and design instruction. VADA is a California Partnership Academy funded in by the California Department of Education, Santa Barbara Unified School District, and the nonprofit Friends of VADA.

For more on VADA, visit http://www.vadasbhs.org.

The Community Arts Workshop provides affordable workspace to Santa Barbara artists to create, build, perform, teach, and engage the community.

Leased by the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative as part of a City and County Regional Arts Master Plan initiative, and currently under renovation, CAW’s  completed space will include gallery, rehearsal, training and performance space, shop fabrication, and a center for collaboration.

For more information, visit http://www.sbcaw.org.

— Claire Pendergast for VADA.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 