VADA, Arts for Humanity! Team Up to Teach Watercolor Class

By Annie Craton for Arts for Humanity! and VADA | May 23, 2016 | 8:10 a.m.

Arts for Humanity!’s Teaching Artists Program (TAP) is collaborating with Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts and Design Academy to offer a watercolor painting class with local artist Martha Shilliday.

Although the first two classes have already taken place, an additional two classes will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 24 and 31, 2016, in Room 51 of Santa Barbara High School.

Each class will teach core watercolor principles — such as values, lighting and shadows — crucial to creating an effective painting.

This is the first collaboration between Arts for Humanity! and VADA, and both organizations are excited about the association.

Shilliday has been painting for over 30 years and works in variety of mediums in addition to watercolor. Her work has been in numerous shows, private collections and Montecito Magazine.

Arts for Humanity! empowers low-income, at-risk youth, people with disabilities and the elderly through participatory performing and visual arts programs.  

In partnership with social service agencies throughout Santa Barbara County, the group brings opportunities in the creative arts directly to marginalized community members.  

Facilitated by local artists and trained college interns, its transformational arts programs cultivate creativity and give a voice to the under-served while bridging generational, social and economic divides.

Arts for Humanity! works to make the arts accessible to all as it celebrates both differences and commonalities through the power and beauty of the arts.

Annie Craton represents Arts for Humanity! and VADA.

 
