Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:57 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

‘VADA Draw’ Fundraiser to Benefit Visual Arts & Design Academy

By Liz Dewell for VADA | January 20, 2014 | 11:47 a.m.

“The VADA Draw,” a fundraiser for Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. March 1 at the Santa Barbara Art Foundry, 120 Santa Barbara St. in the Funk Zone.

More than 100 community artists and celebrities are creating original works of art in support of the Visual Arts & Design Academy.

Attendees will be included in “The VADA Draw,” a random drawing to determine the order of artwork choice (artist’s name to be revealed after selection).

Artworks will be provided by Billy Baldwin, Kris Buck, Daniel Barnett, Kit Boise-Cossart, Theresa Carter, Dan Chrynko, Lloyd Dallett, Tom DeWalt, David Diamant, Ellie Freudenstein, Diane Giles, Jeremy Harper, Sara Lytle, Laurie MacMillan, Judy Nienow, Warner Nienow, Marjorie Palonen, Chris Potter, Kimberly Pratt, Jeff Shelton, BJ Stapen, Peter Worsley, VADA students and many more to be announced.

Tickets are $150 and include entry for two, a drink token, food/music plus an original work of art. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

“The VADA Draw” is organized by the Friends of VADA, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization created to support VADA financially and with volunteer help.

The Visual Arts & Design Academy is a unique “school-within-a-school” that integrates college, advanced placement, honors and college preparatory level coursework with project-based, career-focused art and design instruction in a supportive and creative environment.

Since 1999, VADA has been a California Partnership Academy funded in equal parts by the California Department of Education, the Santa Barbara Unified School District, and through contributions from local businesses, nonprofit organizations and individual supporters.

— Liz Dewell is a publicist representing Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 