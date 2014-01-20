‘VADA Draw’ Fundraiser to Benefit Visual Arts & Design Academy

“The VADA Draw,” a fundraiser for Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. March 1 at the Santa Barbara Art Foundry, 120 Santa Barbara St. in the Funk Zone.

More than 100 community artists and celebrities are creating original works of art in support of the Visual Arts & Design Academy.

Attendees will be included in “The VADA Draw,” a random drawing to determine the order of artwork choice (artist’s name to be revealed after selection).

Artworks will be provided by Billy Baldwin, Kris Buck, Daniel Barnett, Kit Boise-Cossart, Theresa Carter, Dan Chrynko, Lloyd Dallett, Tom DeWalt, David Diamant, Ellie Freudenstein, Diane Giles, Jeremy Harper, Sara Lytle, Laurie MacMillan, Judy Nienow, Warner Nienow, Marjorie Palonen, Chris Potter, Kimberly Pratt, Jeff Shelton, BJ Stapen, Peter Worsley, VADA students and many more to be announced.

Tickets are $150 and include entry for two, a drink token, food/music plus an original work of art. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

“The VADA Draw” is organized by the Friends of VADA, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization created to support VADA financially and with volunteer help.

The Visual Arts & Design Academy is a unique “school-within-a-school” that integrates college, advanced placement, honors and college preparatory level coursework with project-based, career-focused art and design instruction in a supportive and creative environment.

Since 1999, VADA has been a California Partnership Academy funded in equal parts by the California Department of Education, the Santa Barbara Unified School District, and through contributions from local businesses, nonprofit organizations and individual supporters.

— Liz Dewell is a publicist representing Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy.