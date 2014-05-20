VADA to Unveil Mural Project That Will Adorn the Funk Zone

VADA, the Visual Arts & Design Academy at Santa Barbara High School, is stoked to announce a very special mural collaboration project that will be installed on the doors of the Anacapa Project building on Yanonali Street in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

A public unveiling will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 24.

Two West Coast artists with strong local ties are serving as VADA artists-in residence and acting as mentors to VADA students, who are working alongside the professional artists in the creation of 12 4-foot-by-8-foot mural panels. J. Shea and Yoskay Yamamato both formerly resided in Santa Barbara and were active in the local art community, but now live and work in Portland, Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong and Japan.

The murals will be prominently displayed on the metal doors of the Anacapa Project building (on Yanonali Street), which houses the restaurants The Lark and the Lucky Penny, as well as wine tasting rooms, a guitar “bar” and other businesses that are part of the Urban Wine Trail, a hip tourist destination in an industrial warehouse district which also includes many artist studios and galleries.

The mural panels will be on display for six months, and after their de-installation, will be used to fundraise for the VADA program. This project was made possible through grants received from the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and from Vans/Americans for the Arts. VADA was one of only 10 schools nationwide to be awarded the Vans grant.

VADA is a "school‐within‐a‐school" that integrates rigorous academic coursework with project‐based, career‐focused art and design instruction in a supportive and creative environment. VADA serves 175 culturally and economically diverse students in grades 10 through 12 and is located on the downtown Santa Barbara High School campus.

For more information, call 805.966.9101 x245 or email [email protected].

— Liz Dewell is a publicist representing VADA at Santa Barbara High School.