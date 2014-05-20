Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:21 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

VADA to Unveil Mural Project That Will Adorn the Funk Zone

By Liz Dewell for VADA | May 20, 2014 | 10:27 a.m.

VADA, the Visual Arts & Design Academy at Santa Barbara High School, is stoked to announce a very special mural collaboration project that will be installed on the doors of the Anacapa Project building on Yanonali Street in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

A public unveiling will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 24.

Two West Coast artists with strong local ties are serving as VADA artists-in residence and acting as mentors to VADA students, who are working alongside the professional artists in the creation of 12 4-foot-by-8-foot mural panels. J. Shea and Yoskay Yamamato both formerly resided in Santa Barbara and were active in the local art community, but now live and work in Portland, Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong and Japan.

The murals will be prominently displayed on the metal doors of the Anacapa Project building (on Yanonali Street), which houses the restaurants The Lark and the Lucky Penny, as well as wine tasting rooms, a guitar “bar” and other businesses that are part of the Urban Wine Trail, a hip tourist destination in an industrial warehouse district which also includes many artist studios and galleries.

The mural panels will be on display for six months, and after their de-installation, will be used to fundraise for the VADA program. This project was made possible through grants received from the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and from Vans/Americans for the Arts. VADA was one of only 10 schools nationwide to be awarded the Vans grant.

VADA is a "school‐within‐a‐school" that integrates rigorous academic coursework with project‐based, career‐focused art and design instruction in a supportive and creative environment. VADA serves 175 culturally and economically diverse students in grades 10 through 12 and is located on the downtown Santa Barbara High School campus.

For more information, call 805.966.9101 x245 or email [email protected].

— Liz Dewell is a publicist representing VADA at Santa Barbara High School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 