Vada ‘Rusty’ Evilee Jeffers, 1933-2017

By | August 24, 2017 | 9:04 a.m.

Vada 'Rusty' Evilee Jeffers
Vada 'Rusty' Evilee Jeffers

Vada Evilee Jeffers went to be with the Lord in Heaven on April 8, 2017, at the age of 83.

She was born Vada Evilee Sibert in Sibert, KY, on Sept. 10, 1933, to James and Mary (Craft) Sibert. Growing up in a small country town, she was one of 10 siblings.

As a young child she went by the name Evilee, and was later given the nickname "Rusty" for her beautiful red hair.

During her childhood, the family moved to Ohio. After graduating in 1950 from Monroe High School in Butler County, Ohio, she joined the United States Navy serving as an administrative secretary.

In the summer of 1953 while serving in Bremerton, WA, Rusty met her soon-to-be husband LeRoy Jeffers who had been serving in the U.S. Marine Corps aboard the USS Essex during the Korean War. After a brief courtship, they were married in Bremerton, WA.

In 1954, LeRoy and Rusty returned to LeRoy's hometown of Santa Barbara to start their family.

Rusty was a devoted mother to her son and two daughters: Steve (Christie) Jeffers, Lynda, and Karen Jeffers. She was also a favorite grandmother to her 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who loved to call her Granny.

In 1981, Rusty was employed at the Santa Barbara Humane Society as an executive secretary for 33 years, and retired in November of 2014 with a celebration for her dedication and commitment.

Rusty loved working jigsaw puzzles, reading books, taking long walks, camping at Avila Beach, attending Santa Barbara Community Church, and watching her favorite TV shows: Dancing With the Stars, Walker, Texas Ranger and all ice-skating events.

She will be remembered as devoted to her beloved husband and family. She was a true American patriot and very proud to have served her country.

Rusty had a warm smile and held on to her grassroots. Throughout her life, she stayed true to the country girl who loved her traditional country music and remained a loyal Ohio State Buckeye fan.

She was a kind, compassionate and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, colleague and friend. Rusty was greatly loved and will be fondly remembered.

We would like to thank all of the people who brought love, happiness, care, and friendship to Rusty throughout her lifetime. She asked for a simple and private family burial service which will be held at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.


 

