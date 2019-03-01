Pixel Tracker

VAFB Recruiting Docents to Help Protect Western Snowy Plover at Beaches

By Tiffany Whitsitt-Odell for Vandenberg Air Force Base | March 1, 2019 | 9:02 a.m.

Vandenberg Air Force Base is seeking volunteer docents for the 2019 western snowy plover breeding season to assist in balancing wildlife protection and visitor recreation.

Docents specifically help to protect the threatened western snowy plover from disturbance during the nesting season and create awareness among beach visitors. Western snowy plover docent training will be provided. Duties include:

» Roving the beach for the purpose of making contact with beach visitors.
» Educating visitors about the natural history, plight and protection of the snowy plover..
» Informing visitors about beach restrictions.
» Communicating with conservation law enforcement officers when necessary.
» Providing general information and assistance to visitors.
» Using interpretive materials to help communicate information.

Docents must possess strong oral communication skills with a diversity of people, be non-confrontational, and be able to work independently.

Docents must also be able to spend a majority of the time standing, walking and/or hiking; tolerate wind, fog, cold, and blowing sand; and be comfortable around people and dogs.

Docents are needed at Surf Beach, Ocean Park, Wall Beach and Minuteman Beach now through Sept. 30. Any level of commitment will be appreciated.

Contact Tiffany Whitsitt-Odell at 805-605-8399 or tiffany.whi[email protected] for more information.

— Tiffany Whitsitt-Odell for Vandenberg Air Force Base.

 

