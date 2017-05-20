Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:44 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Val Kilmer to Introduce His ‘Citizen Twain’ at Lobero

By Steven Meyer for Citizen Twain | May 20, 2017 | 3:22 p.m.

Val Kilmer will appear in person to introduce the screening of his one-man play, Citizen Twain, about Mark Twain at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

The one-man show has played to sold-out houses at several venues in Los Angeles and now Kilmer, the writer, actor and director, will present a special film screening of the play in Santa Barbara.

A master of reinvention, Kilmer transforms himself into the “First American,” Mark Twain, in a comedic and moving performance that is contemporary and reflective.

The piece is based on the life of the man, Samuel Clemens, and his writings as Mark Twain.

From his thoughts on politics (including his famous disdain for the U.S. Congress), to his family and ultimately his faith and God, Twain spins a series of yarns with his timeless satire and incomparable wit.

Kilmer will introduce the 90-minute film and conduct a Q&A with the audience following the screening. VIP ticket-holders will have an opportunity to meet Kilmer and chat with him after the Q&A.

Kilmer was the youngest actor ever accepted to Juilliard’s Drama Division. He gained international stardom playing Iceman in Top Gun, Jim Morrison in The Doors, Doc Holliday in Tombstone, and the Caped Crusader in Batman Forever.

Ticket prices are:

Limited VIP tickets (Level 1) — $75, includes film, Q&A, meet and greet.

Level 2 tickets — $35, includes film, Q&A.

Level 3 tickets — $27.50, includes film, Q&A.

For tickets or more information, visit www.valkilmer.com.

— Steven Meyer for Citizen Twain.

 
