Posted on May 24, 2017 | 10:46 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Valencia A. Gustafson, 88, of Santa Barbara, died May 18, 2017. She was born on May 12, 1929.

Urnside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Goleta Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.