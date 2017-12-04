Valentina Rose Peralta, 1985-2017

Posted on December 4, 2017 | 11:11 a.m.

Source: Davina Mora

Valentina Rose Peralta, March 26, 1985-Nov. 17, 2017.

Valentina was a beautiful and amazing woman whose life was taken too soon.

Most of us knew Valentina as Val. On her journey she has gone to be with God and her beloved father Manuel Peralta.

Val is survived by her three children Thalia, Isaac and Laylianna; her fiance Jessica Lino and stepson Xavier; grandmother Rose Maya; mother Toni De La Guerra; and three siblings Jason, Nathan and Manny; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Val enjoyed painting and drawing. But her all-time favorite was fishing at the Goleta Pier, where you could find her almost any time. Singing was one of her many artistic abilities, along with teaching herself how to play the ukulele and acoustic guitar.

Val's love for her two dogs, Loki and Kane, was contagious. Any time she was having a rough day, she could count on their continuous love for her.

God truly gained an angel. We love you and will miss you dearly. May you watch over each and every one of us.

— Our Valentina Rose.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at Welch-Ryce-Haider Downtown 15 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara.

— Davina Mora