Posted on September 30, 2015 | 4:00 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Valentina Valencia of Santa Barbara died Sept. 28, 2015.

Born Feb. 14, 1921, she was 94 years old.

Services will be held at Holy Cross Church: a rosary will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, and funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m Tuesday, Oct. 6.