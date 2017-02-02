Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:47 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Chamber Orchestra Feeling the Love on Feb.14

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra | February 2, 2017 | 12:53 p.m.

Heiichiro Ohyama, Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra conductor, will be the featured violist in a performance of Robert Schumann’s Dichterliebe (“A Poet’s Love”) at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s on Valentine's Day.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.14, in the museum's Fleischmann Auditorium, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

Schumann’s lyrical song cycle will be arranged for viola and piano. Simon Williams, chair of UCSB's Department of Theater and Dance, will serve as narrator, and guest artist Yi Dong will be the featured pianist.

Also on the program is Mendelssohn’s delightful Piano Quartet No. 2 in F Minor.

Ohyama is in his 34th year as the Chamber Orchestra’s music director and conductor. During his career, he has served as:

Principal violist and assistant conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; principal chief conductor of the Kyushu Symphony Orchestra in Fukuoka, Japan, and the Osaka Symphony Orchestra

Also, artistic director of La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest and the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival; and music director of the Nagasaki Music Festival.

Ohyama was a professor of music at the University of California from 1973-2003, and received the 1991 Gruber Award for Excellence in Chamber Music Teaching in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the Feb.14 performance are $64 and include a wine-and-chocolate reception before the concert at 6:30 p.m. Jessica Foster Confections and Fox Wine Company will be featured.

Tickets can be purchased at the Lobero Theatre Ticket Office, 963-0761, or by calling 966-2441. Additional SBCO ticketing details are at sbco.org/concerts/tickets.

For more information, visit www.sbco.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

 

