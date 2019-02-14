Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, February 14 , 2019, 12:08 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Valentine’s Day Challenge for Families: A Plan for Other 364 Days of Year

By Angel Pacheco for Family Service Agency | February 14, 2019 | 10:27 a.m.
Family Service Agency offers simple tips for couples and families to show they care. Click to view larger
Family Service Agency offers simple tips for couples and families to show they care. (Courtesy photo)

Every February, red roses and heart-shaped boxes of sweets everywhere are a constant reminder that we should be showing our love for our spouse or partner — on just one day each year.

With Valentine's Week in full swing, Family Service Agency (FSA) is sharing some simple tips to help local couples and families make time for one another all year long; even with full days of work and caring for children of all ages.

“It’s no surprise that after a few years into a relationship, our busy lives take over and partners have less time to dedicate to each other,” said Cynthia MacDuff, FSA family support services supervisor. “After a while it seems like everything in your life comes before our relationship.

“But the good news is that there are some simple tools to help us invest in our significant others. I hope you’ll join us to find out even more.” 

FSA’s no-cost couples classes and nurturing parenting program have already helped nearly 700 local women and men discover a path to re-connect throughout the year.

They find new confidence in their parenting approach and in how they handle conflicts with their partner or spouse, and discovering that all couples and families experience challenges along the way in their relationship and raising families.

Try the following three techniques to show you care, and contact FSA about joining a no-cost course.

» Do your part: Couples often fall into the habit of focusing on things they cannot change, such as a partner’s behavior. Those cute quirks can become irritating habits many years later.

Instead of fixating on changing someone’s behavior, alter your own in ways that make the relationship stronger. Try small unexpected actions that will make your partner smile like leaving a note on the bathroom mirror. Small, meaningful gestures could inspire them to do their part as well.

» Make it easy to connect: All people want to be cared for, accepted and loved within our romantic relationships. But feelings of connection can erode with time unless we intentionally put in the effort.

Connecting with your partner can be as easy as listening to them about their stressful day, having a conversation free of judgement, or simply telling them you care about them.

Connecting is not about fixing problems or giving suggestions, but rather about demonstrating that you are there for them when they need a friend. Most partnerships have a foundation of friendships and fun, we just have to remember that foundation.   

» Have fun: There never seem to be enough hours in the day, but having fun with your partner doesn’t need to be time consuming. Sacrifice five to 10 minutes you may have just spent scrolling through your phone and dedicate them to being with them.

Perhaps offer a three-minute back massage and ask for one in return. Share a funny memory of the early days of your relationship that he or she may have forgotten.

Ask him/her some fun questions: “What does the perfect day look like to you?” “What would be your dream vacation if we won the lottery?”

Having fun doesn’t have to cost anything or require extensive planning.      

Every relationship can be empowered with some education and discovering that other couples go through many of the same challenges at different stages of relationships and raising families.

FSA’s Healthy Relationship Education programs are designed to help couples create a happier home life. And with time being a rare commodity among many couples, FSA is working to make it as easy as possible to attend by offering no-cost childcare and even dinner to attendees.

Classes are offered throughout the year in southern and northern Santa Barbara County with options in English and Spanish. For information on classes in the Santa Barbara area, call 805-335-0126. For Santa Maria and Lompoc, call 805-319-6922.

Funding for FSA’s Healthy Relationship Education provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, Grant #90FM0106. These services are available to all eligible persons, regardless or race, gender, age, disability or religion.

For more about FSA, visit fsacares.org or call 805-965-1001 for more information.

— Angel Pacheco for Family Service Agency.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 