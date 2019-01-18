Pixel Tracker

Valentine’s Day is Time For a Talk About Birds and Bees at Santa Barbara Rose Society

By Linda Buzzell for Santa Barbara Rose Society | January 18, 2019 | 12:28 p.m.
Lynnie Rose.
Lynnie Rose. (Kim Rupert)

The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society will be 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 909 N. La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara. Meetings are free.

Socialization time is at 7 p.m., the Little Rose Show at 7:15 p.m. and program at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments served before the program.

February's presentation is Romance in the Garden — A Rosy Valentine’s Day party, featuring local rose hybridizer Kim Rupert.

In the Valentine’s Day party spirit, there will be treats and faux rose “champagne,” plus a vase exchange. Participants are invited to bring any vases they’d like to exchange for new ones.

Rupert, the hybridizer of such roses as Annie Laurie McDowell, Lauren and Lynnie, will discuss how new roses are created through the romance between the male pollen of one rose and the female pistil of another – via bees or the hybridizer’s tiny paint brush - to create seeds of new roses that it is hoped will offer the best features of both parents.

Attendees who grow roses are asked to bring cut roses to show off as well as rose plants to share. Items for the refreshments table and for a raffle are welcome, too.

For more information, call Linda Buzzell, 805-451-7695.

— Linda Buzzell for Santa Barbara Rose Society.

 

