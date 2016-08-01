Valentino Franco Jimenez, 1927-2016

Posted on August 1, 2016 | 12:11 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory & Memory Gardens

Surrounded by his family, Valentino Franco Jimenez passed away peacefully July 28, 2016.

He was born Feb. 14, 1927, in Wasco, Calif., to Herculano and Juanita Jimenez. In the early 1930s, the family moved to the Central Coast.

He was employed with Western/Simplot Company for 28 years as a refrigeration attendant and retired in 1989.

Valentino enjoyed raising livestock, especially goats and rabbits, and growing and maintaining his apple, plum, apricot, almond and pear trees.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Carmen Jimenez; brother Alfredo, sisters Carmen, Angie, Josie and Lisa; and his parents, Herculano and Juanita Jimenez.

Valentino is survived by his seven children: Mary Fernandez, Ruben Jimenez Sr. (Sandra), Rose Mary Lopez (Steven), Valentino Jr., Rosario Barragan (Homero), Virginia Cortez (Pablo), Patricia Mitchell as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 4, 2016, at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, with rosary services following immediately at 6 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, with burial to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Wisdom Center of Santa Maria and Helen Rodriguez, Valentino’s caregiver.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.