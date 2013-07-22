Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:34 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Valerie Burns: Keeping a Business Wardrobe Image During Summer Days

By Valerie Burns | July 22, 2013 | 8:49 p.m.

Valerie Burns
Valerie Burns

Although summer brings the warmer days, it’s not really appropriate (unless you are a surfing or swimming instructor) to keep your flip flops on during business hours. While your clients or customers are welcome to keep their shorts and flip flops on, you will want to stay summer polished.

Even though it’s summer, business is still rolling along. Most entrepreneurs, business owners and employees still need to make a great first impression, as well as a polished everyday impression in any business.

There are ways to dress for cool for summer, but continue to look professional, or depending on your business, sport a business casual look that is still polished. It’s easy to drift into a summer sloppy look when it’s hot. Here are a few suggestions for men and women.

Gentlemen, while it’s tempting to wear your jeans and khakis with flip flops, I would suggest trying a more polished open shoe. Photo example shown is from Nordstrom. It’s still comfortable and cool, but vastly more professional looking than a flip flop style sandal. I will add that it’s a great look for evening social occasions, including a date.

A few things you may want to add to your wardrobe this summer would be a linen shirt, summer color pin stripe shirts (keeping flattering color in mind), and a linen blend jacket for a pulled together look. I’m suggesting a linen blend because it will wrinkle less.

It’s best to wear trousers in lighter fabrics and colors such as tan, bone, navy and even black mixed with brighter colors in a shirt. Go for a cool, casual but stylish look that gives the impression of little effort.

sandal
A men’s polished open shoe offers a professional alternative to flip flops.

Ladies, since we have an endless selection of great-looking sandals, we don’t need to wear too casual of a summer open shoe. One tip: If you desire a very professional look, then a sandal with a back has a more finished look.

A few things you may want to add to your wardrobe this summer would be sleeveless pattern tops (photo example shown is from Banana Republic) with a flattering color for your skin tone. You can wear the same few black, navy and tan pants/skirts and multiply your looks by various tops with a lightweight open long linen cardigan or elbow length light weight sweater. I would suggest keeping skirts and dresses below the knee for a pulled together look. Also, longer lengths are currently fashionable.

I would also suggest not wearing anything too low cut during business hours. You might want to add a natural linen (linen blend for fewer wrinkles) pant to your wardrobe. A wider leg is a wonderful look. Remember to keep the top fitted if you wear a pant or skirt with volume.

sleeveless
Sleeveless pattern tops can be a great addition for a woman’s summer wardrobe.

Capri pants work well with a stylish shoe and top. If you are of shorter height, I would suggest keeping the pant full length for a longer look. For fun, wear handbags and shoes in brighter colors.

If you find any of this confusing, overwhelming or need an overhaul in your closet, hire a professional to get you cleared of “what not to wear” and looking great with the best style, fit and color to your individual desires ad goals.

To conclude, there are ways to stay cool, but remain professionally “cool” in business during summer. Even when the days feel like everyone ought to be at the beach, you will shine as you dress for success and present the wow factor!

— Valerie Burns is a Santa Barbara-based image and design consultant specializing in personal image and interior design makeovers. Her blog will appear periodically. Click here for more information. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 