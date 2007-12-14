San Marcos High School’s Valerie Mehlschau Named 2007 Goleta Teen of Year

{mosimage}

Seventeen-year-old Valerie Mehlschau was named 2007 Goleta Teen of the Year on Thursday night in a small ceremony at UCSB’s Faculty Club.

The San Marcos High senior and fledgling journalist was chosen from among a pool of more than 20 candidates for the community service award, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime. Dos Pueblos High senior Leah Mireles was named runner-up.

“It’s an honor,” Mehlschau said of her award.

She and the other candidates for Teen of the Year put many hours into community service, and are active participants in their schools. Among Mehlschau’s accomplishments so far are the founding of the Mini-Miracles Society, a 40-member strong, multischool organization that encourages teens to reach out to the less fortunate, and volunteer work with the Marjorie Luke Theatre Rent Subsidy Board and the Santa Barbara Jazz Dance Academy. She also is opinion page editor of the San Marcos High King’s Page student newspaper and plans to pursue a journalism career after college.{mosimage}

“There are 80-year-olds here who aren’t as wise or as accomplished,” quipped 84-year-old emcee Larry Crandell, of the achievements of the six finalists. The teens have spent hundreds of hours improving the community while excelling at school and aspiring to higher education. Noontime Rotary and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce awarded these individuals with more than $8,000 in scholarships and contributions to the charities of their choice.

Joining Mehlschau and Mireles as finalists were Isabelle D’Arcy and Wolf Thielmann of Dos Pueblos High and Joy Sun and Justine Wieland of San Marcos High.