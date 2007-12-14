Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 4:27 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

San Marcos High School’s Valerie Mehlschau Named 2007 Goleta Teen of Year

{mosimage}Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime honors San Marcos High senior as epitome of community and community service.

By | December 14, 2007 | 5:03 a.m.

{mosimage}

Seventeen-year-old Valerie Mehlschau was named 2007 Goleta Teen of the Year on Thursday night in a small ceremony at UCSB’s Faculty Club.

The San Marcos High senior and fledgling journalist was chosen from among a pool of more than 20 candidates for the community service award, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime. Dos Pueblos High senior Leah Mireles was named runner-up.

“It’s an honor,” Mehlschau said of her award.

She and the other candidates for Teen of the Year put many hours into community service, and are active participants in their schools. Among Mehlschau’s accomplishments so far are the founding of the Mini-Miracles Society, a 40-member strong, multischool organization that encourages teens to reach out to the less fortunate, and volunteer work with the Marjorie Luke Theatre Rent Subsidy Board and the Santa Barbara Jazz Dance Academy. She also is opinion page editor of the San Marcos High King’s Page student newspaper and plans to pursue a journalism career after college.{mosimage}

“There are 80-year-olds here who aren’t as wise or as accomplished,” quipped 84-year-old emcee Larry Crandell, of the achievements of the six finalists. The teens have spent hundreds of hours improving the community while excelling at school and aspiring to higher education. Noontime Rotary and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce awarded these individuals with more than $8,000 in scholarships and contributions to the charities of their choice.

Joining Mehlschau and Mireles as finalists were Isabelle D’Arcy and Wolf Thielmann of Dos Pueblos High and Joy Sun and Justine Wieland of San Marcos High.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 