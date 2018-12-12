Valle Verde Residents in Holiday Spirit

Congressman Salud Carbajal recognized Valle Verde Retirement Community for being the top fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

In the last five years, Team Valle Verde has raised more than $137,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association and been the top fundraiser for the event each year. In December, residents also donated handmade holiday gifts and clothes to the Unity Shoppe for the 21st consecutive year.

“The money Valle Verde raised for the Alzheimer’s Association helps sustain the research and services that improve the lives of Alzheimer’s patients and their families,” said Carbajal.

“It is wonderful to live in a community that supports each other, and Valle Verde Retirement Community takes this to heart year after year,” he said.

"Valle Verde residents are incredibly generous,” said Berni Newitt, Valle Verde resident. “We raise money each year, because most of us have been touched one way or another by Alzheimer’s. I'm grateful that our campus supports those in need and the people that care for them.”

“We are so proud and honored that Team Valle Verde continues to raise so much money for the Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer's,” said Whitney McMullen, senior development manager, Alzheimer's Association California Central Coast Chapter.

“Funds raised go toward local Alzheimer's care, support, advocacy and research,” McMullen said. “Valle Verde has been the top fundraising team for the Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer's five times.”

In addition to their Alzheimer’s Association fundraising, Valle Verde residents donated handmade toys and knitted clothes to the Unity Shoppe. Valle Verde’s Santas have been making toys and clothes for the Unity Shoppe for more than 21 years.

“This is a labor of love,” said Kathy Chalfant, member of the Valle Verde Knitting Club. “The Unity Shoppe is a wonderful organization. They work tirelessly all year helping people in our community, and we want to lend a hand.

“Just the thought of an excited child opening one of our gifts keeps our knitting needles moving.”

“Valle Verde truly values the greater Santa Barbara community. I’m humbled by the magnitude of volunteerism and community engagement that are the hallmarks of our culture,” said Melissa B. Honig, executive director of Valle Verde Retirement Community.

Valle Verde is owned and managed by HumanGood, visit ValleVerde.org. For more, contact Toby Ayars, 805-845-5682.

— Toby Ayars for Valle Verde.