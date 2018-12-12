Pixel Tracker

Thursday, December 13 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Valle Verde Residents in Holiday Spirit

Retirement community wins Alzheimer’s fundraising award

Valle Verde residents donate toys they make to Unity Shoppe.
Valle Verde residents donate toys they make to Unity Shoppe. (Courtesy photo)
By Toby Ayars for Valle Verde | December 12, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Congressman Salud Carbajal recognized Valle Verde Retirement Community for being the top fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

In the last five years, Team Valle Verde has raised more than $137,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association and been the top fundraiser for the event each year. In December, residents also donated handmade holiday gifts and clothes to the Unity Shoppe for the 21st consecutive year.

“The money Valle Verde raised for the Alzheimer’s Association helps sustain the research and services that improve the lives of Alzheimer’s patients and their families,” said Carbajal.

“It is wonderful to live in a community that supports each other, and Valle Verde Retirement Community takes this to heart year after year,” he said.

"Valle Verde residents are incredibly generous,” said Berni Newitt, Valle Verde resident. “We raise money each year, because most of us have been touched one way or another by Alzheimer’s. I'm grateful that our campus supports those in need and the people that care for them.”

“We are so proud and honored that Team Valle Verde continues to raise so much money for the Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer's,” said Whitney McMullen, senior development manager, Alzheimer's Association California Central Coast Chapter.

“Funds raised go toward local Alzheimer's care, support, advocacy and research,” McMullen said. “Valle Verde has been the top fundraising team for the Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer's five times.”

In addition to their Alzheimer’s Association fundraising, Valle Verde residents donated handmade toys and knitted clothes to the Unity Shoppe. Valle Verde’s Santas have been making toys and clothes for the Unity Shoppe for more than 21 years.

“This is a labor of love,” said Kathy Chalfant, member of the Valle Verde Knitting Club. “The Unity Shoppe is a wonderful organization. They work tirelessly all year helping people in our community, and we want to lend a hand.

“Just the thought of an excited child opening one of our gifts keeps our knitting needles moving.”

“Valle Verde truly values the greater Santa Barbara community. I’m humbled by the magnitude of volunteerism and community engagement that are the hallmarks of our culture,” said Melissa B. Honig, executive director of Valle Verde Retirement Community.

Valle Verde is owned and managed by HumanGood, visit ValleVerde.org. For more, contact Toby Ayars, 805-845-5682.

— Toby Ayars for Valle Verde.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 