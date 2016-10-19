Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:40 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Valle Verde Celebrates 50th Campus Anniversary

By Toby Ayars for Val Verde | October 19, 2016 | 10:48 a.m.

With champagne flowing and some 200 people in attendance, Valle Verde Retirement Community marked its 50th anniversary recently with a toast to those who have lived or worked on the Hidden Valley campus for more than 20 years. The festivities included performances by the Valle Verde Vocalizers and Jazz Plus.

"We are so grateful that a forward-looking, community-minded citizen — Mrs. Verde Rutherford — decided to turn her family’s walnut orchard into homes for seniors back in 1966," said Dr. Mead Northrop, Valle Verde’s resident council president.

"The people of Valle Verde feel very lucky to live on such a beautiful campus, and we are even more grateful to have the surrounding community of Santa Barbara stimulating and supporting us," Northrop said.

"Valle Verde is such a wonderfully unique retirement campus, and we are honored to have served our residents for 50 years. I am so proud of the people of Valle Verde," said Melissa Honig, executive director of the retirement community.

"They have taken an active part in giving back to the Santa Barbara community by starting our campus Meals on Wheels program 25 years ago, creating over 150 handmade toys annually for the last 18 years for the Unity Shoppe, volunteering for a wide variety of local organizations, and generally making our neighborhood great.," she said.

During the ceremony, Valle Verde paid special recognition to the people that have been a part of the campus for more than 20 years.
 
Valle Verde residents 30-plus years: Harriett Burk and Eleanor Childers; 20-plus years: Louise Carey, Charles Ego, Isabel Graham, Pauline Homerberg, June Kambach,
William Kelsey, Henry Levy, Roberty Lloyd, Ruth Priest, William Stephens, Lepska Warren and Eleanor Wright
 
Valle Verde employees 30-plus years: Kevin Abernethy; 20-plus years: Lorena Angeles, Martin Arias, Juan Cordova, Jose DeAlba, Francisco Delamora, Gloria Duarte, Yvette Duarte, Sara Escamilla, Maria Gama, Severina Getes, Mary Kolberg, Marcos Pedrote, Baltazar Perez, Jose Rea, Robin Ryczek-Segura and Erin Van Valkenburgh.
 
Valle Verde is owned and managed by American Baptist Homes of the West. Online at: ValleVerde.org

Additional information is available by contacting Toby Ayars at 805-845-5682.

— Toby Ayars for Val Verde.

 
