Residents’ Arrangements the Centerpiece of Valle Verde Flower Show
By Dani Row for Valle Verde | April 15, 2014 | 9:26 a.m.
Residents' arrangements will be on display this Friday for Valle Verde's biannual flower show. (Valle Verde photo)
The flowers are in full bloom, the weather is a perfect 75 degrees and sunny, and a group of area seniors are sharing the beauty of springtime with their friends, family and neighbors.
This Friday, April 18, Valle Verde is hosting its biannual flower show, and more than a dozen residents are expected to participate in the special event.
Each resident and staff at the senior living community is invited to make their own floral arrangements with their favorite plants and flowers.
The arrangements will be as unique as each individual person, and will be on display during the Easter weekend for everyone to enjoy.
— Dani Row is a publicist representing Valle Verde.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.