Residents’ Arrangements the Centerpiece of Valle Verde Flower Show

The flowers are in full bloom, the weather is a perfect 75 degrees and sunny, and a group of area seniors are sharing the beauty of springtime with their friends, family and neighbors.

This Friday, April 18, Valle Verde is hosting its biannual flower show, and more than a dozen residents are expected to participate in the special event.

Each resident and staff at the senior living community is invited to make their own floral arrangements with their favorite plants and flowers.

The arrangements will be as unique as each individual person, and will be on display during the Easter weekend for everyone to enjoy.

— Dani Row is a publicist representing Valle Verde.