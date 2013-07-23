Longtime Friends Keep Close as Residents of Valle Verde

With National Friendship Day right around the corner, it’s a great time to reflect on friendships and to appreciate the friends you’ve made over the years.

For Kathlyn Paxton, 68, and Hannah Bengtson, 69, their friendship is something special.

They met more than five years ago and became instant friends. They began a book club together four years ago, and their friendship continued to blossom.

By coincidence, they both decided to move within days of each other to Valle Verde and now live just 27 steps away from each other.

Hannah and Kathlyn have made some great friends while living at the community, but manage to spend one-on-one time at 2 p.m. every Tuesday for tea together.

Their close friendship has included their husbands, Bill and Vern, too. Although they haven’t been able to travel as a group (the husbands still work full time), Hannah and Kathlyn have managed to have a few girls’ trips, traveling to San Francisco, South Pasadena and even Paris last summer.

— Dani Row is a publicist representing Valle Verde.