Valle Verde Names Jacob Reimer as New Executive Chef

Valle Verde has welcomed local chef Jacob Reimer as the executive chef of the senior living community located in Santa Barbara.

Reimer has more than 22 years of culinary experience and has served under some of the top French chefs at many four- and five-diamond restaurants.

“I hope to bring a bit of my French background to Valle Verde and make residents feel like they’re dining at a five-star resort,” Reimer said. “My main focus is to bring healthy dining choices to the community’s table and to ensure the food is local and fresh.”

As a culinary veteran in the Santa Barbara area, Reimer has served under Remi Lavaund at Miro at Bacara Resort & Spa and as executive chef at Wine Cask and Intermezzo. Prior to working at Valle Verde, he worked as a high-profile executive chef consultant for many properties, including Fauchere, Relais and Chateaux hotels and restaurant groups such as Pierre Lafond.

“Chef Jake has an extensive knowledge of the kitchen and an acute sense for food preparation,” said Jim Craddock, director of dining services. “With a passion for food and experience in many different cuisines, we look forward to having Jake on our culinary team.”

The community offers a variety of dining options, including an upscale restaurant with room for banquets and private events, room service and a grab-and-go style bistro that is scheduled to open next spring.

Valle Verde partners with Sodexo, to ensure the highest quality of food and the best dining experience for residents at the community.

