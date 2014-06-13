Valle Verde of Santa Barbara Receives Five-Year CARF-CCAC Accreditation

Valle Verde, a Santa Barbara senior living community, recently received a five-year accreditation from CARF-CCAC, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and Continuing Care Accreditation Commission, an international recognition that identifies excellence in the high quality of services of a senior living organization.

“Only 12 percent of continuing care retirement communities in the country are CARF-CCAC accredited, and even fewer strive for accreditation in distinct areas of care,” said Dave Ferguson, CEO and president of American Baptist Homes of the West, which owns and manages Valle Verde. “In total, all 11 of our ABHOW communities were accredited in 2014, including Valle Verde.”

Achieving accreditation requires an internal examination of the program and business, and the community must commit to providing quality improvements, focusing on the needs of each resident, and monitoring the results of the service.

The accreditation process involves a team of professionals who evaluate the community based on its finances, policies, procedures and practices.

“The high standards CARF-CCAC sets make the results even more impressive,” said Kay Kallander, ABHOW senior vice president for strategic planning. “Valle Verde had scores in the upper 90 percent, making it one of the highest-scoring communities in the country.”

— Dani Row is a publicist representing Valle Verde.