Valle Verde Serves Community as Exclusive Partner with Meals on Wheels Program

For 23 years, the Valle Verde senior living community has been the exclusive provider for the Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels program.

Together, the Santa Barbara senior living community and organization have served more than 800,000 meals to homebound clients in the area, specifically older adults who are unable to leave their house.

Every day, Valle Verde prepares approximately 100 hot meals (including an entrée, two sides, soup, salad and dessert), and offers a variety of options based on the dietary needs of the clients. Because Valle Verde serves daily meals to their own residents, the chef and dining services department have a good understanding of the types of foods that benefit older adults the most.

Thanks to the two nonprofit organizations, more than 200 residents in the Santa Barbara area are guaranteed a hot meal daily, including holidays.

— Dani Row is a publicist representing Valle Verde.