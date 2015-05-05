Valle Verde Residents Raising Funds to Build New Dog Park

Dogs have always been known as man’s best friend, and this holds true for many older adults living in Santa Barbara.

Naoma Ford is just one of 30 residents at Valle Verde who believes having a pet offers many benefits. When her husband moved to The Village, the community’s skilled nursing residences, she knew having a dog would be good for him in many ways, so just two months ago, she rescued Toby, a 3-year-old poodle, from Cold Nose Warm Heart Dog Rescue.

After bringing Toby around her husband, she saw a significant change in his overall health and well-being.

Other residents at the Santa Barbara senior living community share in the belief that pets bring joy to a person’s life, and together they’ve decided to build a dog park on the community’s campus as a way for all the pets to socialize and have a special place to play.

The community is hosting a fundraising party Tuesday for residents to raise money for the new dog park, which is expected to be complete at the end of the summer.

— Dani Row is a publicist representing Valle Verde.