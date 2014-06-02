Valle Verde Senior Living Community Adds 40 New Residences

Valle Verde, a senior living community in Santa Barbara, recently completed construction on 40 new single-story residences and will offer the newest residential living option for older adults in the area.

“The need for residential living has grown and is continuing to grow since we first opened in 1966,” said Tim Wetzel, executive director at Valle Verde. “The new homes will provide older adults and their families a familiar, welcoming and active place for them to spend their retirement.”

Studies suggest there will be 72 million seniors by 2030, a number that will represent about 20 percent of the United States population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Santa Barbara residents 65 or older make up more than 14 percent of the population, 3 percent higher than the population of older adults in California.

“In addition to the new residences, we’ve continued to expand our community by offering new activities and amenities for our residents,” Wetzel said. “Residents are enjoying the new bocce ball court, putting green, outdoor events plaza, wellness clinic, fitness center and a new styling salon with a massage treatment room. We’re also looking forward to having a new poolside cafe by this fall.”

The community’s expansion will also provide additional parking spaces, a renovated theater, a convenience store, a multipurpose art room, a card room and a meditation chapel.

— Dani Row is a publicist representing Valle Verde.