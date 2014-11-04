Valle Verde Senior Living Community Completes $30 Million Expansion

Valle Verde recently completed construction on a $30 million community transformation of the Santa Barbara senior living community, and on Nov. 10, Valle Verde celebrated with residents, family, staff and local dignitaries.

The day’s events included a presentation by Valle Verde leaders and ABHOW President/CEO Dave Ferguson, tours of the community, and food and beverages prepared by Valle Verde chef Jacob Reimer.

“Trends in senior living are always changing, and as a community and throughout the ABHOW organization, we’re committed to providing services, amenities, lifestyle and care options that fit the needs of our residents and their families,” said Melissa Honig, executive director at Valle Verde.

Construction began in November 2012 and will now offer 40 additional single-story residences, a renovated theater, convenience store, multipurpose art room, and meditation room. The community has also renovated its card room, wellness clinic and fitness center, and will offer a new styling salon and library.

Outdoor amenities include a bocce ball court, putting green, events plaza and poolside café.

— Taylor Johnson is a publicist representing Valle Verde.