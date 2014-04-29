Valle Verde Resident Pam Hames Shares Passion for Gardening with Others

Ever since she can remember, Pam Hames has loved the beauty of the outdoors.

At 6 years old, she would frequent the local library and read up on every plant and flower book she could get her hands on. In her 20s, she helped with a large landscaping plan at her parents’ architectural firm. Years later, she worked as a landscape freelancer. Most of her clients were Realtors who were looking to enhance curbside appearances on houses that were going on the market.

Now at 83, Hames continues to share with others her love for landscaping. She serves as the chair of the gardening committee at Valle Verde, and works with the director of maintenance in drawing and designing landscaping plans on the senior living community's campus.

After two years as a resident, she’s gained the reputation as an expert landscaper, and has helped many residents with landscape plans for their own homes.

Her favorite plants and flowers to work with are anything native to California, and she’s made a big push for more on the large campus. Not only are they beautiful, she says, but the drought-resistant plants make Valle Verde one of the most beautiful and "green" senior living communities in Santa Barbara.

— Dani Row represents Valle Verde.