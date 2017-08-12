Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:28 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Valley Art Gallery Showcases Work of Wearable Art Painter

By Kathryn "Kat" Scott for Valley Art Gallery | August 12, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Valley Art Gallery, which is featuring work from Claudia's Creations during August and September, will host an artist’s reception for Wagemann 5-7 p.m. Aug. 18, at the gallery, 1108 E Clark, Ave., Orcutt.

Wagemann considers herself a colorist. She creates wearable art by playing with colors on fabrics including silk. She started this art form after taking silk painting classes from Jill Targer at Hancock Community College.

Wagemann said she was inspired to start playing with colors, and creating scarves and wraps soon became her favorite art form. She is now turning her hand-painted fabric into couture garments.
 
"After 38 years in education in Santa Maria and Montclair, California, I finally have the time to pursue my artistic side. I am into impressions and feelings. Let the color flow," Wagemann said.
 
Wagemann is also an active member of Silk Painters International. She organized the 2012 international conference and assists the local chapter in several areas including organizing two local silk fashion shows.

Her creations are on exhibit in the Valley Art Gallery and in their showcase at Santa Maria Airport.

Wagemann is a member of the Los Padres Artists Guild and participates in its events. Her work has been exhibited at Vina Robles Winery, Castoro Cellars, Arroyo Grande Harvest Festivals, Autumn Arts Grapes and Grains in Santa Maria, Nipomo Street Faire and Arroyo Grande Women's Club Artisan Faire.

Wagemann can be reached at 489-7832 or via email at [email protected]

— Kathryn "Kat" Scott for Valley Art Gallery.

 

