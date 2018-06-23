Valley Master Chorale Issues Call for Singers

Attention singers: The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, Sept. 5 for its Holiday Concert Series in December.

Under the direction of Michael Eglin, the holiday program, presented by the chorale and full orchestra, is titled Festival of Carols and will include Vaughn William’s “Fantasia on Christmas Carols.”

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale, which has been bringing performances to the Valley for nearly 40 years, also welcomes new singers. Professional experience is not necessary, simply a voice that can blend with other voices, a sense of humor and a willingness to learn.

New vocalists (age 17 and older) should come to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2672 Janin Way, Solvang, at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 5, for a brief warm-up with the director to determine section placement. Returning members can arrive at 7:30 p.m.

Rehearsals are 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Tuesday, with two or three additional practices just prior to the concerts on Dec. 16-17. Members are expected to prepare between rehearsals.

The chorale also has announced that rehearsals for its Youth Ensemble will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26.

For more information, singers can email [email protected] or call 350-4241.

— Melissa Rugge Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.
















