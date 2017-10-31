Valley Poet to Give Readings at Wildling

Poetry and art will meet at the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature in an evening with local poet Dan Gerber, who will share selections from his newest poetry collection, Particles: New & Selected Poems.at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9.

Books will be available for purchase with the opportunity to have them signed by the author.

Tickets are free to Wildling Museum members, $5 for non-members. For tickets and information, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org or call 688-1082.

“It’s always a privilege to have Dan share his work with us and our community,” said Stacey Otte-Demangate, the Wildling’s executive director. “He is a multiple award-winning poet, and it’s amazing to have someone of his talent here.

"Poetry is a vital art form that pairs so well with our mission and we’re pleased to be able to offer even more poetry opportunities in 2018,” she said.

Gerber is the author of eight collections of poetry, three novels, a book of short stories, and two books of nonfiction. A former professional race-car driver, he has traveled extensively as a journalist, particularly in Africa.

Gerber’s most recent book, Sailing through Cassiopeia, published by Copper Canyon Press in 2012, won the 2013 Book of the year Award in Poetry from The Society of Midland Authors.

His Trying To Catch The Horses, published by Michigan State University Press, received Foreword Magazine’s 1999 Gold Medal Book of the Year Award in poetry.

A Primer on Parallel Lives, published by Copper Canyon Press in 2007, won a 2008 Michigan Notable Book Award for Gerber.

His work has appeared in The Nation, The New Yorker, Poetry, The Georgia Review, Narrative, and in numerous anthologies.

Gerber has published six earlier collections of poems, including A Last Bridge Home: New and Selected Poems, three novels, most recently, A Voice from the River; Grass Fires, a collection of short stories, and a book on the Indianapolis 500.

His work has been selected for Best American Poetry, and been nominated for three Pushcart Prizes.

Gerber and his wife, Debbie, live in the Santa Ynez Valley.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.