Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:47 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Word is Out About Valley Reads Book Club

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | February 14, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Margaret Atwood's novel The Blind Assassin opens with these simple, resonant words: "Ten days after the war ended, my sister Laura drove a car off a bridge."

If that opening grabs you, you might consider joining the Santa Maria Public Library's book club — The Valley Reads — whose selection this month is Atwood's Blind Assassin, winner of the Booker Prize and the International Association of Crime Writers Dashiell Hammett Award.

The Valley Reads meets from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St. Next meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 28 in Study Room F, second floor.

Each month a new book is read and discussed, with coffee and snacks served.

To join The Valley Reads, sign-ups are available at the library's second-floor information desk.

Time magazine named The Blind Assassin the best novel of 2000 and included it in its list of the 100 greatest English-language novels since 1923. It is a story of science fiction told by two unnamed lovers who meet in dingy back-street rooms.

The catchy opening line is spoken by the character Iris, whose terse account of her sister's death in 1945 is followed by an inquest report proclaiming the death accidental. But just as the reader expects to settle into Laura’s story, Atwood introduces a novel-within-a-novel.

When readers return to Iris, it is through a 1947 newspaper article announcing the discovery of a sailboat carrying the dead body of her husband, a distinguished industrialist.

Bringing together such seemingly disparate elements, Atwood creates a world of astonishing vision and impact.

Library’s hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Questions may be directed to the library’s reference desk, 925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 