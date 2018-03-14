Valley Reads Book Club to Review ‘Little Bee’

The Santa Maria Public Library will present its monthly book club The Valley Reads, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, in Shephard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.



The current Valley Reads book selection is Little Bee by Chris Cleave. It is a haunting novel about the tenuous friendship that blooms between two disparate strangers; one a Nigerian refugee, the other a recent widow from suburban London.

The novel examines the treatment of refugees by the asylum system, as well as issues of British colonialism, globalism, political violence and personal accountability.

To join The Valley Reads, come to the Santa Maria Public Library and sign-up with staff at the second-floor information desk.

The Valley Reads meets 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month in Shephard Hall. Complimentary snacks and coffee will be served.



Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday. Questions may be directed to the information desk, 925-0994 ext. 8562.



The Valley Reads Book Club is sponsored by the Friends of the City of Santa Maria Public Library.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.