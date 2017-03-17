Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:23 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Valley Reads to Consider ‘Devil in White City’

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | March 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Erik Larson’s spellbinding bestseller The Devil in the White City is the March book selection for The Valley Reads book club, facilitated by the Santa Maria Public Library.

The Valley Reads, meets monthly 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St. Each month a new book title is read and discussed. Complimentary coffee and snacks are served.

The next meeting is Tuesday, March 28.

To join The Valley Reads, come to the Santa Maria Public Library and sign up with staff at the second-floor information desk.

In The Devil in the White City, Larson brings Chicago circa 1893 to vivid life, combining meticulous research with nail-biting storytelling.

The author intertwines the true story of two men, the brilliant architect behind the legendary 1893 World’s Fair, striving to secure America’s place in the world; and the cunning serial killer who used the fair to lure victims to an untimely death.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Direct questions to the reference desk, 925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 