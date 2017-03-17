Valley Reads to Consider ‘Devil in White City’

Erik Larson’s spellbinding bestseller The Devil in the White City is the March book selection for The Valley Reads book club, facilitated by the Santa Maria Public Library.

The Valley Reads, meets monthly 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St. Each month a new book title is read and discussed. Complimentary coffee and snacks are served.

The next meeting is Tuesday, March 28.

To join The Valley Reads, come to the Santa Maria Public Library and sign up with staff at the second-floor information desk.

In The Devil in the White City, Larson brings Chicago circa 1893 to vivid life, combining meticulous research with nail-biting storytelling.

The author intertwines the true story of two men, the brilliant architect behind the legendary 1893 World’s Fair, striving to secure America’s place in the world; and the cunning serial killer who used the fair to lure victims to an untimely death.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Direct questions to the reference desk, 925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.