Santa Ynez Valley Songwriters Offers Fall Showcase

The Santa Ynez Valley Songwriters Project will present fall, winter, spring and summer showcases of local songwriters’ original songs with the inaugural event, Valley Songwriters Fall Showcase, at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 in Buellton.

The program will be at Standing Sun Winery, 92 Second St. Unit D.

The Valley Songwriters Project (VSP) is the brainchild of a group of local musicians who want to promote and make accessible to the public original music written and performed by local talent, both seasoned and new.

Headlining the show will be Lois Mahalia, Stephen Styles, Ruben Lee Dalton, Kelly Irelan and Peter Claydon, all accomplished singer songwriters.

Young musicians are encouraged to contact VSP, and in many cases they might be mentored by more experienced talent.

Tickets are $10 at the door. To buy tickets, visit http://www.standingsunwines.com/Concert-Ticket.

Food and drink will be available for purchase at the venue. Standing Sun Winery is owned by John Wright, a longtime supporter and advocate of Valley talent.

— Ruben Lee Dalton for Santa Ynez Valley Songwriters Project.