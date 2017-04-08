Valley Students Can Apply to Draw on Arts Association Scholarships

Seniors who will be graduating this year from a high school in the Santa Ynez Valley (or an accredited home-schooling program) are invited to apply for one of the art scholarships offered by donations to the Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association General Scholarship Fund.

This year the association plans to disburse individual merit awards to students who will be attending an accredited college, university or art school. Deadline for applying is May 4.

The purpose of the Arts Association scholarship program is to reward qualified students who have shown an active interest in the visual arts and to help defray their college expenses.

Selection of winners is based on art academic achievement, the desire for future involvement in the art field, and community service.

Applicants must submit a portfolio of seven pieces of original artwork to be judged by professional artists selected by the scholarship committee of the Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association.

Applicants also must complete a 2017 SYV Arts Association Scholarship application form and submit the required supporting documents.



Students can get the application form and directions for submitting portfolios from their high school art department, or download them from the SYV Arts Association website www.santaynezvalleyarts.org. Or, they can request them from Santa Ynez Valley Arts, PO Box 762, Los Olivos, CA 93441.

The Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association Scholarship Program was started in 1990 and has made awards to 54 students to date. The program is funded by donations from members, supporters of student arts, and local foundation grants.

Applicants or parents who have questions or wish more information regarding the Arts Association and its scholarship program also can email [email protected]

— Rebecca Gomez for Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association.