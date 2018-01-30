Valley Visitors Bureau Toasts Participation in Wine Event

The Santa Maria Valley Visitor Bureau will join more than 200 of the world’s top Pinot Noir wine producers at the annual World of Pinot Noir event March 2-3 at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta.

The visitor bureau is the first destination marketing organization to ever be featured at the World of Pinot Noir.

The event gathers some 200 Pinot Noir wineries and winemakers, renowned chefs, sommeliers and wine scholars in a weekend-long seaside celebration, the visitor bureau said.

“As an epicenter of wine-growing in Santa Barbara County and a world class Pinot Noir region, the Santa Maria Valley is honored to take part in this event” said Jennifer Harrison, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitor Bureau.

The Santa Maria Visitor Bureau will have a presence at the event’s Grand Tastings with a Santa Maria Valley Farm Stand, complete with food and product samples for which the Santa Maria Valley is known.

Everything from strawberries and pinquito beans to tri-tip seasonings and a colorful display of Santa Maria Valley-grown produce will make up the offerings that are designed to give people from the world over a taste of Santa Maria Valley.

The booth also will offer brochures and other giveaway items to highlight the valley’s diverse attractions.

“Event guests will be encouraged to stop by our booth and sign up for the chance to win a wealth of prize drawing giveaways,” Harrison said.

The Santa Maria Valley Visitor Bureau will also sponsor a dining experience for the event themed The Bounties of the Santa Maria Valley: A Celebratory Farm-to-Fork Dinner.

Executive Chef Umit Kaygusuz, of the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, will prepare elegant dishes featuring Santa Maria Valley beef; produce from the region; and Santa Maria Valley wines paired with each course, the visitor bureau said.

The dinner will be Friday, March 2, at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara. Tickets are $125. For tickets and information, visit worldofpinotnoir.com.

— Malei J. Weir for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau.