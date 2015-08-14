Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:16 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Valley Youth Coalition Reports Good News, Bad News

By Mary Conway for S.Y.V. People Helping People | August 14, 2015 | 5:21 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition has been examining and evaluating the current California Healthy Kids Survey results, administered this past Fall, to  5th, 7th, 9th and 11th grade students in the Valley Schools.  

Here’s the good news and bad news about the health and well being of our Valley teens.

There has been a steady downward trend in the use of alcohol and other drugs among our 11th grade students over the past 8 years.

While this is good news, the reality is that our students are consuming alcohol at a higher rate than the average county school district and that cigarette use is almost double that of the County schools.  

Vaping and E-Cigarette use is alarmingly high, considering that the devices can not only include nicotine products but most other illicit drugs.

Depression among our high school students is also on the rise with 1/3 of 11th grade students reporting feeling sad or hopeless for two or more weeks this past year.  More concerning is that 17 percent of our 9th graders and 16 percent of our 11th graders have reported seriously considering suicide within the past 12 months.

Mary Conway, coalition director states, “While we can celebrate the success of declining trends in drug use, we must all pay close attention to what we are learning from the Healthy Kids Survey, and collectively take immediate action to help support our youth in healthy lifestyles. Everyone in our community can take part in empowering our youth to choose a life free from the harm of alcohol and other drugs.”  

The Valley Youth Coalition is an organization dedicated to preventing and reducing youth substance abuse in the Santa Ynez Valley.  

The Coalition is a program of Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, which provides staffing and administrative support for the Coalition’s programs and services.  

For more information, visit the Coalition website at www.syvyouthcoalition.org or call Mary Conway at 805.686.0295.

— Mary Conway represents Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 