Valley Youth Coalition Reports Good News, Bad News

Advice

The Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition has been examining and evaluating the current California Healthy Kids Survey results, administered this past Fall, to 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th grade students in the Valley Schools.

Here’s the good news and bad news about the health and well being of our Valley teens.

There has been a steady downward trend in the use of alcohol and other drugs among our 11th grade students over the past 8 years.

While this is good news, the reality is that our students are consuming alcohol at a higher rate than the average county school district and that cigarette use is almost double that of the County schools.

Vaping and E-Cigarette use is alarmingly high, considering that the devices can not only include nicotine products but most other illicit drugs.

Depression among our high school students is also on the rise with 1/3 of 11th grade students reporting feeling sad or hopeless for two or more weeks this past year. More concerning is that 17 percent of our 9th graders and 16 percent of our 11th graders have reported seriously considering suicide within the past 12 months.

Mary Conway, coalition director states, “While we can celebrate the success of declining trends in drug use, we must all pay close attention to what we are learning from the Healthy Kids Survey, and collectively take immediate action to help support our youth in healthy lifestyles. Everyone in our community can take part in empowering our youth to choose a life free from the harm of alcohol and other drugs.”

The Valley Youth Coalition is an organization dedicated to preventing and reducing youth substance abuse in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Coalition is a program of Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, which provides staffing and administrative support for the Coalition’s programs and services.

For more information, visit the Coalition website at www.syvyouthcoalition.org or call Mary Conway at 805.686.0295.

— Mary Conway represents Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People.