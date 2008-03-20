Friday, May 4 , 2018, 5:49 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Van Nuys Man Arrested in Alleged ATM Fraud

Detectives say suspect used knowledge of computers to bypass machine's security system.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 20, 2008 | 10:00 p.m.

A Van Nuys man was arrested recently for allegedly defrauding a local ATM machine of several thousand dollars, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said this week.

An ATM machine at a gas station on Turnpike Road and Calle Real was discovered by the station’s manager in February to have had a $30,000 shortage over one month. The manager told sheriff’s detectives that the machine did not appear to be tampered with.

{mosimage}

Using a private detective to monitor the ATM machine, it was discovered that Joseph Porche had visited the ATM 14 times over one month, and was allegedly using his computer knowledge to defeat the machine’s internal security system. Porche was also found to be in possession of the marked money placed into the ATM machine.

A subsequent search warrant at Porche’s Van Nuys residence turned up evidence the detectives say link him to the crime at the gas station. Porche was arrested and charged with computer crimes fraud and is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail on $100,000 bail.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 