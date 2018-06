Posted on January 6, 2018 | 9:05 p.m.

Van Triplett Bivans, March 23, 1949-Oct. 12, 2017, was a devoted father, grandfather, brother and husband.

A veteran, Van loved traveling, dancing, raising orchids, woodworking, and helping in his community. His dream of traveling the country with his wife, in their fifth-wheel camper was cut short after only two years.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Lompoc Foursquare Church, 137 N. C St., Lompoc.

— Patricia Dixon