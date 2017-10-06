Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:30 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Vance Keiser, Leo Vargas Power Carpinteria to Big Win Over Santa Paula

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 6, 2017 | 10:39 p.m.

Dual-threat quarterback Vance Keiser accounted for three touchdowns and running back Leo Vargas made multiple big plays to help deliver the Carpinteria Warriors a 30-14 non-league victory over the Santa Paula Cardinals on Friday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

The Warriors gained less than 200 yards offensively but played efficiently all night long, scoring ten points off two forced turnovers while not turning the ball over once themselves.

"That was the first game we put offense and defense together," said Carpinteria head coach Rick Candaele. "We played hard tonight."

Carpinteria (3-3) got off to a strong start defensively. The Cardinals had the ball at the Warriors six-yard line and failed to score, after two holding penalties and a false start pushed the ball back to the 31, forcing a Santa Paula punt. 

"Early in the game like that, that was a big defensive stop," Candaele claimed.

Carpinteria would then drive 90 yards in 16 plays to take a 7-0 lead after Keiser scrambled into the end zone from three yards out with 10:22 left in the second quarter. Keiser connected with receiver Terrell Richardson four times for 44 yards on the drive.

After another quick stop, the Warriors mounted their second touchdown drive of the quarter, a nine-play, 61-yard possession capped off by a four yard touchdown reception by Richardson from Keiser. Keiser finished with 89 yards passing and one touchdown, and 33 yards rushing with two touchdowns. 

"Vance made some really good reads," explained Candaele. "This was his best night throwing the football."

The Warriors would go up 17-0 before halftime after Christian Ramirez intercepted a pass from Santa Paula's Anthony Cancino and Alberto "Tito" Arroyo booted a 40-yard field goal.

The Cardinals finally got on the board near the end of the third quarter as running back Tim Luna bounced his way into the end zone from 11 yards out with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter.

Then, Vargas took over.

After bobbling the ensuing kickoff, Vargas found a seam in the defense and took the ball 68-yards to the house to kill any momentum the Cardinals had gained and put the Warriors up 24-7 to end the third quarter.

Carpinteria scored again near the end of the game as Keiser scrambled in on a three-yard quarterback sweep to bring the score to 30-7. On the kickoff, Vargas made a spectacular tackle at the Carpinteria 10-yard line to save a touchdown.

"I was just as pleased with his tackle as I was with his kickoff return," Candaele praised. "Those were two pretty big plays."

The Cardinals would go on to score anyway as Cancino converted a six-yard pass to Thomas Sanchez, but it was too little, too late and Keiser would kneel the ball three times to end the game.

Carpinteria takes on Trinity Classical (2-4) next Friday before league play begins on October 20. 

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 