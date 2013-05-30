Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:56 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Two Former Students Jailed in Break-in at Santa Barbara High

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 6:50 p.m. | May 30, 2013 | 3:58 p.m.

Halen Bretz
Halen Bretz

Two former students were arrested Thursday in connection with a break-in at Santa Barbara High School that left the school’s auditorium in need of cleanup, according to Santa Barbara Police Department.

A nearby resident reported that two suspects were attempting to break into the school’s stadium around 2:51 a.m. Thursday, according to Lt. James Pfleging.

Officers responded to the scene and the suspects fled, but school employees arriving to school later that morning discovered that the vandals had broken into the school’s auditorium before being seen at the stadium, breaking out several windows in the process.

Several fire extinguishers had been broken into, and the suspects appear to have sprayed the dry chemicals on the curtains of the auditorium as well as having written messages on the walls, Pfleging said.

“It made a powdered mess,” he said, adding that it also appears the suspects took some tools that they may have been using to break into the stadium.

Video surveillance footage revealed two suspects rifling through lockers as well as causing damage, Pfleging said, and led to the arrest of Halen Bretz, 19 years and Luis Najera, 19 years, both of Santa Barbara.

Both men were transported to the police station where they admitted their involvement, Pfleging said.

Luis Najera
Luis Najera

“The subjects stated they attempted to gain entry into the school by breaking a front window,” Pfleging said. “After failing to gain entry, they broke through a window to the rear of the building. After causing the damage and rifling through lockers, Bretz and Najera stole the power tools and attempted entry into the Peabody facilities.”

Bretz and Luis Najera were transported to Santa Barbara County Jail, where they were booked burglary, and vandalism, both felonies.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 