Vandals Cause $70,000 in Damage to Farm Equipment, Crops in Santa Maria

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department Rural Crimes unit investigated reported vandalism to farm equipment in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Santa Maria.

The equipment belongs to OSR Enterprises out of Santa Maria.

The investigation revealed that numerous pieces of farm equipment were targeted for vandalism. The equipment consisted of three celery-harvesting machines and two tractors. The damage to the harvesting machines consisted of flattened tires, cut conveyor belts, cut electrical wires, cut water hoses and broken off hydraulic levers. This damage rendered these machines inoperable.

The damage to the tractors resulted in flattened tires, cut electrical lines and a damaged hitch.

One of the tractors was set in motion, where it drove over several rows of cauliflower for several hundred yards before the tractor drove into a large irrigation canal.

The resulting damage to the equipment and loss of crops is estimated to be $70,000.

The Sheriff’s Department Rural Crimes unit and OSR Enterprises are requesting the public’s help in identifying any people responsible for this crime.

Please contact the Sheriff’s Department Anonymous Tip Line or leave a message at 805.934.6512 with any information.