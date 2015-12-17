Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:13 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Vandals Damage 33 Vehicles on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Tires slashed and windshields broken on San Pascual Street and Gillespie Way; police have no suspects

A windshield was broken overnight Wednesday, one of 33 vehicles damaged by vandals on Santa Barbara’s Westside.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 17, 2015 | 5:59 p.m.

Dozens of residents on Santa Barbara’s Westside awoke Thursday to find that their vehicles had been vandalized, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Calls started coming in to police dispatchers at about 6 a.m., Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

In all, 33 vehicles sustained damage that included slashed tires, broken windshields and busted mirrors, he said.

Of those, 23 were on the 1300 block of San Pascual Street, and 10 were on the 1200 block of Gillesepie Way, Harwood said.

Officers contacted some of the victims and left notes for others, Harwood said.

Police had no suspects as of Thursday night.

It’s unclear what prompted the vandalism spree, Harwood said, adding that it does not appear to be gang-related.

“Who knows what motivates people to do stuff like this,” he said.

For the most part, the victims did not seem to be aware of the vandalism while it was occurring, Harwood said.

“At least one person might have heard some noise, but didn’t find it suspicious enough to call police,” Harwood said.

Damage in the case, which remained under investigation, undoubtedly will run into the thousands of dollars, he noted.

“Just think of what tires cost,” he said, “and windshields.”

